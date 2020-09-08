School districts across New York will be required to submit COVID-19 data to the State Department of Health for publication on a new website providing disclosure about the virus in school districts and individual schools, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

“It will tell you everything you need to know about that school district” regarding COVID, Cuomo said during a press briefing this morning.

The data to be reported will include: positive infections by date of students and staff by school and school district; the number of students and staff on site; the percentage of on-site students and staff who test positive; the number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time for results; and the date of the district’s last submission/update.

COVID testing by school districts is optional, not mandatory, the governor noted.

The governor said he will sign an executive order today “to ensure schools, local health departments, labs and all testing sites properly collet and report this data.”

Once the data starts to come in, the governor said, it will be published on a website he’s calling a “COVID-19 report card” which will be live here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov

“Parents and teachers are anxious. People want need and deserve facts,” Cuomo said. “Facts empower people to make informed decisions for the health and safety of themselves and their families,” he said.

“The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district’s testing and results,” Cuomo said.

The website will also feature seven-day trend charts so visitors can track results over time.