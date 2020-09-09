Alerio A. Cardinale of Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Laurel and Brooklyn, died on Sept. 2, 2020. He was 102 years old.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1918 in Flatbush, Brooklyn. He began his career working for a real estate office until he saved up enough to purchase his first rental property at 16 years old. He attended Saint John’s College and law school. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He started a full-time career in real estate in 1934 and would continue to work for 86 years. He opened a real estate office in Brooklyn and then an office in Jamesport in 1980. After he retired from real estate he worked in municipal bonds, stock options and watched the stock market closely. He published an autobiography on his 100th birthday.

He was predeceased by his son Joseph and first wife Louise. He is survived by his second wife Flory Davidoff Cardinale, children Alan Cardinale, Philip Cardinale, Adelinda Catalano and Louise Busche, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Saint John’s Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930 Lindale, Texas 75771.