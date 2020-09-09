Cecilia Mary Krus of Shelter Island died on Sept. 6, 2020 at her home. She was 91 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home and prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Isle R.C. Church and Father Peter DeSanctis will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or New Hope Rising, 64 Old Country Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, would be appreciated.