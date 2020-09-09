Join a virtual workshop to explore streets management practices for family caregivers on Monday, Sept. 14 from 11 to 12 p.m. hosted by the Caregivers Center of Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The workshop will be lead by Dana Bordsen– a licensed Urban Zen therapist who specializes in anxiety, grief, loss, stress management and wellness.

To register for the class, call Vincent Ortolani at (631)548-6259 or email him at [email protected]