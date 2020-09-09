Join a virtual workshop to explore streets management practices for family caregivers on Monday, Sept. 14 from 11 to 12 p.m. hosted by the Caregivers Center of Peconic Bay Medical Center.
The workshop will be lead by Dana Bordsen– a licensed Urban Zen therapist who specializes in anxiety, grief, loss, stress management and wellness.
To register for the class, call Vincent Ortolani at (631)548-6259 or email him at [email protected]
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.