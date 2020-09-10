Members of the public will no longer be permitted to make comments or ask questions about school board agenda items in real time at school board meetings, under proposed policy revision unveiled by the board this week.

If the policy is approved by the board, public comments and questions on agenda items will have to be submitted in writing to the district clerk prior to the start of the meeting and will be read aloud by the district clerk during the meeting.

Real-time public comments and questions on non-agenda items are not affected by the proposed revision and will still be permitted.

The proposed policy revision had its first reading at the board meeting Tuesday night. In order to give interested persons an opportunity to comment on the proposed policy change, current board policy requires a second reading of the proposed change before it can be adopted by the board of education.

The proposed revision was recommended by the board’s intergovernmental committee. Index cards would be available for the public’s use.

The first reading was unanimously approved by the board Tuesday. The only member to comment was Christopher Dorr, who said the new policy would promote social distancing at school board meetings when they are held in person again.

In other action Tuesday, the board of education:

Declined to fund fall sports and clubs, pending receipt the 2019-2020 audit report of the district’s outside auditor. With member Brian Connelly absent, the board deadlocked 3-3 on a motion put forward by Dorr to amend the budget by adding $379,657 to fund JV and varsity fall sports and high school music and art clubs through utilization of unassigned fund balance. With the tie vote, the motion failed.

Approved (5-1, Dorr dissenting) contracts for four special education teachers for virtual education.

Rejected (4-2, Downs, Koukounas dissenting) a motion authorizing the attendance of school board members to the 2020 New York State School Boards Association Annual Convention, being held virtually this year, at a cost of $260 per person.

Superintendent’s report

Interim Superintendent Christine Tona made note of the two Aquebogue Elementary School students who were reported to have positive COVID-19 tests over the holiday weekend and the district’s implementation of protocols following notification by the county health department.

Tona said there were no reports of “residency concerns” during the month of August.

She also gave a rundown of changes in student enrollment as of Sept. 8, compared with the last day of school in June. She noted that 130 more Riverhead school district residents are attending private and parochial schools and 62 more residents are attending Riverhead Charter School.

Riverhead schools had a total enrollment decrease of 262 pupils from June 26 to Sept. 8, according to data provided by the interim superintendent.

She did not report separately on the number of students being homeschooled.