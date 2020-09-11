George and Mary Worthington

George Juno Worthington Jr., born Sept. 14, 1959, son of George Worthington Sr. and Leona (Novicki); and Mary Frances (Saneski) Worthington, born May 14, 1957, daughter of Felix Saneski and Mary (Dittmeier), passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 doing what they loved the most with who they loved the most; living life behind bars with their son, Joey.

George always put family first and was the ideal family man. He left school at a young age to support his family working as a Bay man, at the Kent Animal Hospital and eventually at the Flanders/Northampton Volunteer Ambulance where history was made. While running calls with the ambulance George would commonly say, “Everybody rides, even me one day.” George was a true hero. He was always the go to man whenever you needed advice about anything or simply a pick me up. He would always make you laugh and you know he liked you when his sarcastic sense of humor came out! George was the man, the myth, the legend. He touched thousands of lives, was dedicated to his community for countless years, a great provider, mentor and friend; those who knew him were definitely better for it.

Very few people can say they had a friend like Mary. She was a genuine, nice, giving, happy, loving person who always put others first. She was the MVP of everything she did and always did it well. She kept her work afloat at the Eastern Suffolk Cardiology Office through many difficult transitions and changes. You didn’t have to know Mary for years to know what a wonderful person she was, it only took a few simple seconds. She was a humble, down to earth girl who was always heard saying, “I was raised on a potato farm!”

Their love for New Hampshire grew when their son, their pride and joy, Joey met Kristal and were engaged in their favorite spot, North Conway. Everyone always knew when they were going to see “the kids” because they were all smiles while asking to leave work early to catch an earlier boat. When Grayson and Hayden were born they became George and Mary’s greatest adventure and biggest loves. All of their stories changed from Joey and Kristal to Grayson and Hayden and their growing love for their grandchildren. Grayson and Hayden now have the best guardian angels flying with them through this crazy thing we call life.

George and Mary were one in the same. You never said one name without the other. They held the truest love and are now in eternal love. They complemented each other, supported each other and made each other better. When you think of friends that became family, you think of George and Mary. They have forever touched our hearts and will always live on in our dreams, memories and stories.

George and Mary are survived by their son, Joseph Worthington, wife Kristal and grandchildren Grayson and Hayden, of Maynard, Massachusetts.

George is survived by his brother Ronald Worthington of Naples, Florida and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mary is survived by her sister Anne Bozza and husband Robert of Saint James, brother Alex Saneski and wife Thelma of Passaic, New Jersey, brother Steven Saneski and wife Medi of Cupertino, California, and sister Paula Hendricks and husband Wayne of Burlington, North Carolina as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial walk-through will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 1p.m. at the Flanders/Northampton Volunteer Ambulance, 641 Flanders Road, Riverhead.

The burial will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Church, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, NY 11901.