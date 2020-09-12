Bonnie G. Adams of Riverhead died on Sept. 10, 2020. She was 74 years old.

She worked as a beautician at Michelle’s in Mattituck Village.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to be officiated by Caren Heacock. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.