Marie M. Bradensten of Riverhead died at her home on Sept. 10, 2020. She was 98 years old.

She was born in Queens on March 11, 1922 to Andrew Brems and Johanna. She completed high school and was a stay-at-home mom.

She was predeceased by her husband George. She is survived by her daughters Caryn (George) Yakaboski and Madalin (Bob) Stankewicz, grandchildren George, April, Cristin and Lauren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. To pay tribute or send flowers, family and friends can visit the funeral home’s website.