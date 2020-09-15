Grace E. Coticchio of Laurel died at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport on Sept, 11, 2020. She was 88 years old.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Graveside services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.