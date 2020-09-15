Grace E. Coticchio of Laurel died at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport on Sept, 11, 2020. She was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Graveside services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

