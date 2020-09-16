Riverhead Middle School has a new assistant principal.
The school board last month appointed Jeannine Campbell of Sayville to the post, effective Oct. 1.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jeannine to our Riverhead family,” Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a press release. “We are sure she will be an asset to our students.”
Campbell was previously a secondary math teacher in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District. In addition to instructing grades 7-12, Campbell worked to engage students through integrated technology and spearheaded a districtwide “parent tech” boot camp on Google technologies, the Riverhead school district said in a press release.
Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. Joseph’s College, a master’s degree from Dowling College and an educational leadership certificate from Stony Brook University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership at LIU Post.
Campbell’s initial annual salary was set at $133,146, pro-rated for the current school year at $99,859, as determined by the Riverhead Administrators Association collective bargaining agreement.
