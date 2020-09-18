Bronislaus “Bruno” F. Swiatocha of Cutchogue died on Sept. 5, 2020. He was 93 years old.

He was born on March 2, 1927 in Peconic to Serafina (Buhlak) and John Swiatocha. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and graduated from Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.

He was ordained at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church in Cutchogue and Baslica of the The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC.

He served in several churches across Long Island including six years at Saint Frances Cabrini Church in Coram, a year at Saint Ladislaus Church in Heampstead, Saint Raphael’s Church in East Meadow and at Our Lady of Poland in Southampton. He was a member of the Marians of the Immaculate Conception for over 20 years and of the Diocese of Rockville Center. After he retired he moved to Shallotte, North Carolina and assisted in the parishes of Our Lady Star of the Sea and Saint Brendans.

He was predeceased by his siblings Boleslaw, Genevieve and Jenny Skriel. He is survived by his siblings Joseph, Frank, John and Veronica Czebotar.

The family received visitors at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and held the Liturgy of Christian Burial on Sept. 12. The burial was officiated by Andrzej Zglejszewski. Interment with military honors was held at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.