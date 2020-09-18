Suffolk County residents with a public library card will be able to access free online tutoring via Brainfuse from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The tutoring service is open to students in Kindergarten to grade 12 and adult learners that may need help with homework, test prep and classwork.

“Parents want the best education for their children, and COVID has posed some real challenges to the traditional way schools can provide that,” said Director of the Patchogue-Medford Library Danielle Paisley. “Expanding the hours for one-to-one tutoring for students throughout the day can only ease the burden of busy parents trying to work from home, manage households, and make sure their children are getting the help they need with their schoolwork.”