Francis J. Goroleski of Riverhead died at his home on Sept. 15, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1929 in Riverhead to Michael and Mary Goroleski. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1967 during the Korean War. He was a member of the military police and was a part of the tribunal for Hideki Tojo. After his service, he worked for the Riverhead Central School District as a maintenance mechanic and was a housepainter in Southampton.

He was a member of the National VFW. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening and hiking.

He is survived by his wife Youko (Minemura), children Mary McGoey of Florida, Frank of Binghamton and Diana McGuire of Riverhead, siblings Dorothy Pierzchanowski and Joseph, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

