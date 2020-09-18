Discuss the book “The Talk” by Ama Karikari-Yawson in an event moderated by the author on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library courtyard.

The book outlines challenges African American families and their children may face such as police encounters and the hope that exists for a brighter future.

For more information, contact Kevin Salvaggio at [email protected]