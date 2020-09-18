To ensure that all local families in the Riverhead Central School District have food, the school district and Long Island Cares has partnered to distribute free food and other essentials on a monthly basis.

The mobile pantry will be open on Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 19, 2021, Feb. 22, March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 21.

The pantry will travel between three of the Riverhead elementary schools and park for 45 minute windows. From 5 to 5:45 p.m. the pantry will be at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School, 549 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Phillips Avenue Elementary School, 141 Phillips Ave., Riverhead and from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at Aquebogue Elementary School, 499 Main Street, Aquebogue.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release