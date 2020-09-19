Two people were shot in an altercation on Ostrander Avenue near Middle Road last night, Riverhead Police said in a press release.

Police were called by Peconic Bay Medical Center just before 9 p.m. last night on a report that two males suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at the emergency room seeking treatment.

The victims told police they were on Ostrander Avenue near Middle Road when they were approached by two unknown males. The victims were shot in an ensuing physical altercation, police said.

The two victims are being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to the police press release.

No additional information was provided by police.

Riverhead Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500 Ext.328. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.