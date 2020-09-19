Two people were shot in an altercation on Ostrander Avenue near Middle Road last night, Riverhead Police said in a press release.
Police were called by Peconic Bay Medical Center just before 9 p.m. last night on a report that two males suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at the emergency room seeking treatment.
The victims told police they were on Ostrander Avenue near Middle Road when they were approached by two unknown males. The victims were shot in an ensuing physical altercation, police said.
The two victims are being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to the police press release.
No additional information was provided by police.
Riverhead Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500 Ext.328. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.