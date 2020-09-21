Scott Herrick Brown of Riverhead died on Sept. 17, 2020 in Riverhead. He was 52 years old.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1967 in Riverhead to Harold and Peggie (Yarborough) Brown. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1986 and served in the U.S. Army from 1986 to 1989.

He worked as a truck driver. His hobbies included softball, sports and his family.

He was predeceased by his father in 2010 and his brother, Keith Yarborough in 1994. He is survived by his mother, his siblings, Sherry, Harold Jr. and Dakota and by his sons, Tyler and Anthony.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.