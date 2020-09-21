Walter J. James of Riverhead died on Sept. 16, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 84 years old.

He was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 27, 1936 to Maria Gangone and Walter S. James. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Westhampton Gabreski Air Base. He worked for the Grumman Corporation at the Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant in Calverton for 25 years before retiring.

He was an avid target trap-shooter, a member of East End Trapshoot and won numerous club championships. In 1995 he competed in the 16-yard C-division and ran 200 clay targets straight. This feat earned him a spot in the record books during the Cicero, NY Northeastern Grand. He garnered the title of Singles Champ against 500 other shooters.

He enjoyed watching nature and loved his cats and dog.

He was predeceased by his ex-wife Carol Polak. He is survived by his children: Christopher James (Tracy Stark) of Aquebogue and Jennifer James; by his grandchildren: Jesse Trafford of Arizona, Aimee Trafford of Massachusetts, Sage McGee of Suffolk, Rachel James of Florida, Marisa James and Dylan James, both of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NRA would be appreciated.