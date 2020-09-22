James “Jim” F. Gibbs of Shelter Island died at his home on Sept. 16, 2020. He was 89 years old.

He was born on April 12, 1931 in Greenport to Zelma (Macomber) and Frederick. He attended Greenport District Schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1950 and was deployed to Korea. He attained the rank of Private First Class.

He worked at Goldsmith’s Boatyard, Coecles Harbor Marina, Jernick Moving and Storage, Mitchell Post 281, self-employed house painter, a custodian for Shelter Island School and as a golf cart mechanic for Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

He was a member of the Mitchell Post 281 American Legion, Southold Fire Department, Shelter Island Fire Department and Gardener’s Bay Country Club. His hobbies included sports, bowling, baseball and golf.

He was predeceased by his brothers Frederick and Billy and his granddaughter Amanda. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Virginia “Ginny” Jernick, children Mabel, Jimmy (Lolly) of Shelter Island, Jackie (Karen) of Shelter Island, Deborah Brewer (Paul) of Shelter Island, Diane Brayer (Bill) of Wading River, Jeffrey (Sharon) of Shelter Island, Jason (Jeanne) of Connecticut and Jared (Tracy) of Shelter Island, stepchildren Todd Gulluscio (Jennifer) of Shelter Island and Michael Gulluscio (Samantha) of Shelter Island, grandchildren Alexis, Spencer, Owen, Sean Brewer (Jen), Corey Brewer, Jon Brayer (Jacquie), Kevin Brayer, Billy Brayer, Emily, Brian, Jessica, Lindsay, Brianna, Alyssa, Lauren, Kaden, Tyler Gulluscio, Kaitlyn Gullscio and Brooklyn Gulluscio, four great-grandchildren and siblings Richard of Cutchogue, Zelma Harsmanka (Al) of California and Georgia Steele (Charlie of Cutchogue)

The family will received visitors on Sunday, Sept. 20 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Shelter Island, 23 West Neck Road Shelter Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Sept. 21 at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Shelter Island School Athletic Program would be appreciated. Checks can be made payable to the Shelter Island School (In Memory of Jim Gibbs on the memo line) and mailed to Shelter Island School, attn.: Todd Gulluscio, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, New York 11964.