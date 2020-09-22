Paul R. Smith of Riverhead died on Sept. 20, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 82 years old.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1938 to James and Loretta (Bouchey) Smith. He served in the military from 1954 to 1958. He worked as an iron worker in New York City.

His hobbies included skiing, cars, motorcycles and spending times with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son Michael. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nan of Riverhead; his children, Debbie of Virginia, Richard (Jill) of Wading River, Stanley of Riverhead and Jacqueline Bouton of Utah; and by his grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer), Nicole, Amanda, Maria and Michael.

A memorial will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held during the memorial. Interment of the ashes with military honors will follow after the memorial at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations to Tower to Towers Foundation would be appreciated.