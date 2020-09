Wayne J. Mott of Cutchogue died on Sept. 20, 2020. He was 67 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. Cremation will be private. Donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.