Gloria (Rylander) Russell of Mattituck, formerly of Cutchogue, died on Sept. 20, 2020, at her home. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1939 in Merrick to Alf and Ethel Rylander.

She worked at a local eye doctor’s office for over 30 years.

Her hobbies included shopping and going to tag sales with her grandchildren, whom she loved to spend time with. She took such pride in her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

“It was not uncommon to find Gloria engaged in conversation and making a friend wherever she went. Her kind and generous manner always brought a smile to others,” her family said in a statement.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Carson (“Mickey”) in 2010 and by her older brothers, Alf and Tom. She is survived by her children, Chris Russell (Leslie) of Coppell, Texas, Tom Roland Russell (Marjorie) of Centerbrook, Connecticut, Eric Brian Russell (Susan) of Peconic and Scott Alan Russell of Mattituck; by her siblings, Sally Augusiewicz of Levittown and Skip Rylander of Vermont: and by her grandchildren Emma, Greta and Tom, Carlie and Anna, Lily and Carson and Steven and Katie.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road Suite 400, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.

