Katherine R. Lucas of Ohio, formerly of Flanders, died on Sept. 19, 2020. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1930 in Wading River to Claude and Catherine (Palembas) Shwonik. She graduated from Port Jefferson High School.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Isidore Church. She loved her church and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Louis. She is survived by her children, Jay Brannon of Ohio, Doreen Weiss of Riverhead and Louis Jr. of Selden; by her siblings, Elizabeth Brace of Flanders and Donald Shwonik of Calverton; and by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Isidore Church. Interment to follow at St. Isidore Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Isidore Church would be appreciated.