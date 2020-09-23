Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation’s annual gala is going virtual this year. The online event is open to all. There is no fee to attend.

It will be live-streamed beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at www.northwellcovid.com/event/PBMCGala.

The Sept. 25 “Unmasking the Heroes” event will honor all PBMC COVID-19 frontline workers and include messages from the hospital’s leadership and clinicians about what they experienced during the pandemic, as well as their hopes for the future of health care. It will also feature videos from patients, some of whom survived COVID-19 thanks to the hospital’s heroic staff. There will also be live music from the Chris Norton Band.

“It is with great pleasure that we get to reveal the heroes behind the masks who have diligently been caring for patients for months so we can better appreciate them,” PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said.

“Our frontline health care heroes worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care for their community members and the many people who were transferred to our hospital from other facilities,” Mitchell said.

“I am so grateful to all of our generous donors and community members who have shown their support in a variety of ways throughout COVID-19,” he said.

Funds raised from the gala will support the hospital’s emergency medicine services and women’s health services.

This year’s fundraising effort will benefit PBMC as part of Northwell’s $1 billion Outpacing the Impossible campaign, which supports capital projects, improves hospitals and clinical programs, advances research and funds endowment for teaching and research initiatives.

An online auction is open until Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

Great East End raffle tickets are $100 or three for $200 for a chance to win a $20,000 raffle prize. The grand prize winning ticket will be drawn on Friday. Purchase your ticket online. For more information, call Candace Porter at 631-548-6080 or email [email protected]