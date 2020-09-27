Anthony (Tony) Giordano of Riverhead died on Sept. 23, 2020. He was 90 years old.

He was born on July 18, 1930 in the Borough of Manhattan, New York. He grew up in Staten Island. He played baseball and football in high school. As a high school student, he helped his father deliver wine grapes to customers and acquired the nickname ”Tony Grapes.”

He met the love of his life Sarafina (Sarah) when she came from Italy with her parents. He went with his parents and cousin to greet and welcome them to America. He took one look at Sarafina and immediately fell in love. He said to his cousin, “She’s the one for me!” The feeling was mutual and they started dating. They were married in 1955 and raised a family of five children.

He served in the U.S. Army and had a tour of duty in Germany. He played baseball as a catcher for the Army team. He was called to try out for the New York Giants baseball club, but a knee injury prevented him from pursuing a possible baseball career.

He came home to work with his father in a successful produce business.

In the mid-1960s Tony and Sarafina moved from Staten Island to Riverhead. He started a trucking company called Giordano Produce. He delivered Long Island potatoes up and down the East Coast. He owned several tractor-trailers, and his oldest son Jerry drove for him. Tony had a passion for trucks and driving.

He enjoyed going to Riverhead Raceway with his family to cheer on his best friend John Ambrose 7-11 race car. He also enjoy NASCAR and going to the Daytona 500 every year with his sons.

He loved the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He loved his family very much, and had lots of fun playing cards with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He retired in 1999 and relocated to Tamarac, Florida to be near all his cousins. He was a member of the Sons of Italy where he danced the night away at their dances. He enjoyed cooking and would prepare meals for his buddies at their card games.

In 2018 he moved back to Riverhead and resided with his son Anthony. He loved playing cards with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always laughing and having lots of fun.

Predeceased by his wife Sarah in 1996 and his son Jerry in 2014, he is survived by his daughter Susan (John) Sideratos of Riverhead, his son Louis (Linda) Giordano of Wesley Chapel, Florida, his son Anthony Giordano Jr. of Riverhead and his daughter Roseann (Don) Gavin of Lake Mary, Florida. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.