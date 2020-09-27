Peter J. Grattan Jr. of Southold died on Sept. 24, 2020. He was 70 years old.

He was the owner of Grattan’s Grinding and ex-chief of Southold Fire Department (1988-1990) and a member of the Suffolk County Fire Chiefs Council.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold where firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.