Larry E. Holeman of Riverhead died at his home on Sept. 25, 2020. He was 78 years old.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1942 in Kansas City, Kansas to Ray and Mary (Green) Holeman. He attended Biola University in California.

He worked as a computer programer for Long Island University. He was a member of Westhampton Community Church. He canoed down the Delaware River with the Glorification Singers — a Christian music group. His hobbies included golf, collecting golf balls, meeting people. He was very dedicated to his Christian faith. His family said, “To Larry there were no strangers, only friends he hadn’t met yet.”

He is survived by his wife Joan of Riverhead, son Robert (Tannith) of Riverhead, sister Shirley Fryer of Kentucky, sisters-in-law Joyce of Kentucky and Diane Steinhoff of South Carolina and grandchild Alexis.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home and funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Riverhead Cemetery.