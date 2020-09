Mary Louise Cleary of Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, died on Sept. 25, 2020. She was 90 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck and prayer services will held at the start of visitation at 4 p.m. officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Private interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.