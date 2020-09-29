Joseph Thomas (“Tommy”) Sheppard died on Sept. 27, 2020. He was 65 years old.

He was born in Massachusetts on April 23, 1954, the son of Joseph and Mary Sheppard.

His family relocated to Riverhead and he attended Riverhead High School. He married Tracey Pantaleo on April 14, 1990.

He was an auto mechanic, working for his uncle’s automotive repair shop in Flanders. He was later employed by the Town of Riverhead Highway Department as a mechanic until his retirement is 2015.

He was an avid remote control air flyer and belonged to the Suffolk Falcons Air Club. He loved boating and fishing. He was a fan of cars and racing. He also had a gift for gardening and was generous with his garden’s bounty, sharing with family and friends.

In addition to his wife of 30 years, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Lynn and Joseph Michael and by his grandson Michael Schoener, all of Riverhead.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to to East End Hospice.