Wind gusts of up to 50 mph may occur in eastern Suffolk County overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the weather service said in the advisory statement.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, according to the advisory.

The winds are associated with a storm system expected to bring

showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible after midnight, the weather service said.