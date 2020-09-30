Dennis A. Soverall of Flanders died Sept. 26. 2020 at Kanas Hospice Center. He was 69 years old.

He was born in Trinidad on Sept. 4, 1951, the son of Charles Soverall and Mena Joseph.

He held an associate’s degree and worked as a greenhouse specialist for Lauren Greenhouses in Jamesport.

He is survived by his wife Willie Mae (Tillman) Flowers-Soverall and his son Christopher.

Visitation will take place at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be left at the funeral home website.