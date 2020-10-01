A yard sale to benefit activities and programs at Aquebogue Elementary School will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 591 Main Road, Riverhead.

The yard sale will have toys, games, baby items, books, home decor, kitchen items, small furniture and more for sale.

The event is sponsored by Aquebogue Elementary PTO. Social distancing will be enforced.