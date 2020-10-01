Mary S. (Stuart) Nixon of Mattituck, formerly of Port Washington, died at her home on Sept. 29, 2020. She was 96 years old.

She was born on May 12, 1924 in Astoria, Queens to Helen E. (Russell) and George W. Stuart. She graduated from Middlebury College and attained a bachelors degree. She worked as a secretary for Main Street School in Port Washington.

She was predeceased by her husband Wilmer E. Nixon. She is survived by her children Stuart Nixon (Robin) and Mary Anne Coe (Bob) and grandchildren Geoffrey, Charlotte, Katie and Caroline.

The family has chosen to remember her life privately.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.