Peconic Bay Medical Center will host their virtual caregiver support groups on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 12 to 1 p.m. and Wednesday Oct. 21 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The general caregivers support group will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 and the caregivers for dementia or Alzheimer’s individuals will meet Wednesday, Oct. 21.

All of the virtual meetings will be free of charge and facilitated by a licensed social worker. For more information or for assistance in joining contact Vincent Ortolani at (631)548-6259 or at [email protected]