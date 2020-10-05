The drive-in contemporary music festival will be held on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in the barn at Hallockville Farm Museum.

The musical group Gospel Road Ensemble will perform a mix of jazz, bluegrass, country, gospel and western. The ensemble features Tom Manuel, Steve Salerno, Keenan Zach, Darrell Smith, Buddy Merriam and Laura Landor.

Tickets are $50 and can be reserved by calling (631)298-5292 or emailing [email protected]