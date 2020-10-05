What a nice surprise last week watching Mason Maggio, a Riverhead High School graduate and a Latinist on Jeopardy. His two-night winnings totaling $42,600 — plus a $2,000 bonus for taking second place on his third day — was a nice windfall for him. (See story.) Currently Mason lives in California and is a songwriter who writes pop and rock tunes. Exciting to see our RHS graduates doing what they love and in conversation with Alex Trebek.

William Van Helmond, former president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association was recently recognized by the group for his devoted service and leadership serving as their president for three years. William is currently a candidate on the Libertarian Party line the Second Assembly District seat.

Welcome back Suffolk County Historical Society Museum at 300 West Main Street in Riverhead which is now open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Enjoy a safe, socially distanced family outing with 15-minute intervals between parties, for an enjoyable worry-free environment. Exhibits are open and provide a safe “touchless” experience for adults and children. Masks are required of all museum visitors over age 2. You can check out the Haunted Hallway, a collection of creepy curiosities through Nov. 7 if you dare! Ghost stories swirled around the museum depicting artifacts ranging from coffins, Victorian-era murder weapons, wreaths of human hair and much more. It’s a great family outing. For more information call 631-727-2881 extension 103 or email [email protected]

How about a book character contest celebrating Halloween? The Southampton Youth Bureau will be celebrating the holiday by hosting a virtual book costume contest on Instagram. To enter 1. Follow @southampton on Instagram. 2. Upload a picture in your costume and use the hashtag #SHYBookCharacterCostume in your entry post and 3. Tag @southamptonb with a brief description of your book character costume. Entry deadline is Friday, October 30. Contest is open to Southampton Town residents in grades K-12 and will be awarded to elementary, middle and high school age winners. Entries can also be submitted via email to [email protected] For more information call 631-702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

Riverhead Fire Department is having their 2020 Annual Fund Drive and their mailings should be reaching your mailbox shortly. The volunteers rely on your generous donations to help them continue their various activities throughout the year such as the fire prevention program. Even during the pandemic crisis, they are following new guidelines and the volunteer members continue to all emergencies in our community service the needs of the residents. You can send your check to the Riverhead Fire Dept. Fund Drive, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901. Remember they serve 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The Friends of the Riverhead Free Library have a new president. Marcia Littenberg has taken the helm due to the resignation of president Rosalie DelQuaglio on September 15. Marcia will continue as treasurer doing double duty with the help of Vannie Tuthill. Linda Prizer will remain as secretary and she will be taking on an additional role of vice president, assisted by Laurie Lauterbach. Barbara Goss continues to manage Wednesday book sales in the courtyard outside the Yellow Barn as well as serving as membership chair. Thelma Booker serves as member-at-large on the board and will assist with exhibits in the Overton Gallery. All these women are doing multiple tasks. The Friends are always looking for new members to join and at present their meeting will be on zoom due to COVID-19. Their next meeting is Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. Check out the Friends website at friendsoftheriverheadlibrary.org as well as the Riverhead Free Library website for information about upcoming programs and meetings or call 631-727-3228. If interested joining the Friends individual membership is only $10 and you not need to be a Riverhead resident nor hold a library card. You can submit your payment online or mail a check to Friends of Riverhead Free Library, P.O. Box 1341, Riverhead, NY 11901.

Happy Birthday Casey Jo Hubbard, Grace Tocci and Evelyn Skop on Oct. 1; Heather Grodski on Oct. 2; Twins Diane Zak and Donna Grodski, who turn 60 years old; Buddy Turbush on Oct. 4; Janna Sparrow and Jason Floege on Oct. 5; Joan Heppner on Oct. 7; Wanda Wilinski, Claire Mielnicki, Kyle Tocci on Oct. 8; Donna Atkins on Oct. 9; Robert Doyle on Oct. 11; Joan Troyan and Jerry Halpin on Oct. 12; Ken Zahler, Joan Fleischman, Madison Saladino and Alexander Guecha on Oct. 15.

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Kim and Kenny Nash on Oct. 1; Karen and Jay Quartararo on Oct. 2; Karen and Mark Heppner on Oct. 4; Jason and Becky Hubbard on Oct. 7 and Barbara and Gilles Bouchard on Oct. 7; Holly and Skee Chew on Oct. 12; Dr. Richard and Marge Sears on Oct. 14.

Get well wishes to Joyce Montag, Karen Fleischman, Marlene Iberger and Mary Kenter.

Happy Columbus Day to all on Monday, Oct. 12.

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.