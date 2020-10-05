A collection of creepy curiosities will be at the Suffolk County Historical Society until Nov. 7. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Creepy artifacts such as coffins, Victorian murder weapons, wreaths of human hair and stories of undocumented human bones found in the collection will be on display.
