East End Arts and Art in the Park Reflections is seeking one or two artists to create a sculpture for the waters edge in Grangebel Park in Riverhead. A Zoom meeting to discuss the installation and details will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

East End Arts members and Creator and Director of Art in the Park Reflections Bryan DeLuca will lead the meeting to discuss the selection process, budget, materials, installation requirements and timeline for the commission. Questions may be asked at the end of the meeting.

Click here to register for the Zoom meeting.