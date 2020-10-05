East End Arts and Art in the Park Reflections is seeking one or two artists to create a sculpture for the waters edge in Grangebel Park in Riverhead. A Zoom meeting to discuss the installation and details will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
East End Arts members and Creator and Director of Art in the Park Reflections Bryan DeLuca will lead the meeting to discuss the selection process, budget, materials, installation requirements and timeline for the commission. Questions may be asked at the end of the meeting.
Click here to register for the Zoom meeting.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.