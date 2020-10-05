Riverhead Police are investigating a three-car accident on Route 25A in Wading River that claimed the life of a 69-year-old Riverhead man Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man, operating a 2016 Mazda sedan, was traveling eastbound on Route 25A in Wading River yesterday at about 2:25 p.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane, sideswiped a 2015 Chrysler minivan and then struck a westbound 2020 BMW sedan.

The operator of the Mazda was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a press release issued late last night. Police did not say whether anyone else, including the 49-year-old Miller Place woman operating the Chrysler minivan, or the 45-year-old Tuckahoe man operating the BMW sedan, was injured in the crash. Police did not release the identity of the operators of the involved vehicles.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in this matter, police said in the press release.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.