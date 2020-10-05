Participate in the Run for Ridley Virtual 5K to benefit New York Marine Rescue center from October 1 to 31.

This virtual 5K can be completed anytime during the month of October using the ItsYourRace App to record your performance, take pictures and submit your time.

Race participation costs $25 and will help to rescue, rehabilitate and release Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles — a critically endangered sea turtle.

To register for the event call (631)369-9840 ext. 101 or complete an application and release form and mail it to New York Marine Rescue Center 467 E. Main Street, Riverhead. Online registration is available until Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.