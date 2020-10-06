Antoinette Berkoski of Peconic died on Oct. 4, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 91 years old.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1929 in Greenport to Anthony and Mary (Ialacci) Fiore. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1947.

She was a stay-at-home mom. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society, Ladies American Legion in Southold, Marion Council Columbiettes, Third Order of Franciscans, Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary and Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church.

She was predeceased by her husband Stanley. She is survived by her children Stanley Jr. of Peconic and Andrea Volinski of East Marion and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice, Saint Jude’s or American Cancer Society would be appreciated.