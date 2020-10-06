Bernard F. “Mouse” Niecko of Laurel died at Peconic Bay Medical Center on Oct. 2, 2020. He was 74 years old.

He was born on April 21, 1946 in Hamburg, Germany to Edward and Mary (Stasiukiewicz) Niecko. His family lived in a Displacement Camp in Germany until he was five years old and then moved to the United States. He graduated from Riverhead High School. He was drafted into the Vietnam War and served from 1965 to 1967.

He worked as a Verizon service technician for 37 years.

He was predeceased by his two brothers John and Anthony. He is survived by his wife Dolores, son Keith (Gretchen), daughter Tracy (Matthew), two grandchildren and sisters Stasia Grabowski of Riverhead and Ann Howell (Phil) of Weatherford, Texas.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead, where a funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. A private interment with U.S. Army Honors will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation would be appreciated.