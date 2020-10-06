Elmer E. “Zeke” Normandin III of Jamesport died at his home on Oct. 3, 2020. He was 80 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or North Fork Animal Welfare would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.