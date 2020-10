Louise C. Kratoville of Riverhead died Oct. 5, 2020 at Southampton Hospital. She was 85 years old.

Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Old Steeple Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 154, Aquebogue NY 11931.