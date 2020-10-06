Susan Lynn Horn of Palm Coast, Florida died on Sept. 30, 2020 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. She was 55 years old.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1965 in Mastic, New York to Marilyn and James Horn Sr. She graduated from Longwood High School in 1984. She received her associate’s paralegal degree from Greenville Technical College.

She worked as a revenue specialist for the Florida State IRS. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, traveling and putting a smile on the face of everyone she met.

She was predeceased by her brother James Jr. She is survived by her sons Roy Nevins III and Christian, daughter Samantha-Joelle Kern, grandchildren Tenslie Kern and Christopher Kern and her parents.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5 from 12 to 3 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.