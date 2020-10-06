William S. Eagle of Southold died on Sept. 28, 2020 at Southampton Hospital. He was 80 years old.

He was born in Coram to Edna and William Eagle.

He worked and retired from Local 138. He was a private pilot and flew for leisure and for Skydive Long Island.

His hobbies included spending time with friends at the Mattituck Airport, getting coffee with friends and spending time with his dog Champ.

He is survived by his wife Martha (San Antonio), sons Craig (Molly), Billy (Rachel) and Chris (Nicole) Prince, daughter Jessica (Ivan) Santiago, grandchildren Lauren, Justin, Matthew, Abby, Emily, Julian, Xavier and Sebastian and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.