Peter S. Seebeck of Riverhead died on Oct. 3, 2020 at his home. He was 56 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Oct. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Double H Ranch or the East End Arts Council would be appreciated.