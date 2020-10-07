Raymond Francis Shea of Bridgeville, Delaware, former longtime resident of Riverhead and Mattituck, died on Oct. 4, 2020 at Milford Senior Living in Milford, Delaware. He was 89 years old.

He was born on April 16, 1931 in Brooklyn to Dorothy (Hale) and Frank Shea. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was married to Ethel Heinz on May 19, 1956 in Hicksville.

He was employed by Grumman Aerospace as an electrical engineer for 33 years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of Reliance Grange and the Bridgeville Senior Center in Bridgeville, Delaware. He was a former member of the Sound Avenue Grange in Riverhead.

He was predeceased by his son Raymond in 1990. In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his children, Edward (Natalie) of East Quogue and Michael (Kathleen) of Riverhead; by his grandchildren, Dawn (Billy) Steffens of East Quogue, Luke of Riverhead, Tyler (Nikoleta) of Riverhead, Spencer of Riverhead, Timothy of New Paltz, Adam of East Quogue, and Ryan of Riverhead; he is also survived by two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Parcell Funeral Home in Bridgeville, Delaware.