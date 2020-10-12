Anna C. Mickaliger of Riverhead, died on Oct. 6, 2020. She was 93 years old.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1927 in Torington, Connecticut to Anna (Troski) and Konstanty Klodaski. She attended Riverhead High School.

She worked for New York Telephone as an AT&T operator for 50 years. She was known as “the voice with the smile.”

She married Charles Mickaliger on Sept. 10, 1950.

She was a member of the N.Y. Telephone Pioneers Club, St. Isidore’s Church and Alter Rosary Society. Her hobbies included gardening, working with flowers, spending time with her family, the Mets, baking and making jams and jellies. She entered all her jams in the Riverhead Country Fair and over the years was awarded many ribbons for her creations.

She was predeceased by her husband on feb. 14, 2011 and by her siblings, Frank, Connie, William, Joseph and Peggy. She is survived by her son Charles and his wife Teresa, granddaughters, Laura McBride and Kathryn Reeve and two great-grandchildren, Paul and Ellie Reeve.

The family held visiting hours on Oct. 8, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Isidore’s Church and interment at St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Peconic Bay Medical Center would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.