Mary J. Bowen of Riverhead died on Oct. 10, 2020. She was 92 years old.

She was born on March 20, 1928 to Mae (King) and Richard Galla.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert E., sons Robert and Paul and daughter Kathleen. She is survived by children Richard, Kevin, Maureen Meaney, Martin, Mary Jane Dearaway, sisters Jane McDade and Ann Feraco, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore’s Church. Interment will be held at Long Island National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.